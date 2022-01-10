Bhopal: Constable suspended for growing moustache like wing commander Abhinandan reinstated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The constable drive who was suspended for growing moustache like wing Abhinandan has been reinstated, a senior police officer confirmed.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Planning, Anil Kumar told the Free Press that suspension of the constable driver, Rakesh Rana, has been revoked. He has been asked to report the duty.

Rana was posted with Special Director General of Police (DG), Cooperative Frauds and Public Service Guarantee Cell of Madhya Pradesh Police, Rajendra Mishra. He was suspended by the department, citing that he didn’t follow instructions of seniors to ‘shave’ his moustache in proper manner.

Rana objected the suspension and said that he would leave the job but he would not shave his moustache. “I am a Rajput and moustache is my pride,” Rana had told Free Press over phone.

A senior police officer said that there is no provision in police uniform manual as to how to keep moustache. Therefore, everybody is free to grow moustache as per his wish, the officer said.

