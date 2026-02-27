'Very Very Insensitive...': Netizens Slam Media After Reporter Stops Hearse Van Carrying Rinku Singh's Father For Interview | VIDEO

India cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning in Greater Noida after a long battle with liver cancer. Khanchand had been on ventilator support in the past few days in Yatharth hospital where he breathed his last.

Part of India's T20 World Cup squad, Rinku had returned home midway through the tournament to meet his ailing father in Noida. He rejoined the team ahead of the match against Zimbabwe on February 26. Though he did not feature in the playing XI, he was seen with the squad during the match, which India won convincingly. The family said Khanchand Singh's last rites will be performed in Aligarh, and Rinku will attend the funeral expected later in the day.

The dead body of Rinku's father was transported to Aligarh, their hometown in UP in a hearse van. In a video, reporters can be seen stopping the vehicle to interview the driver, which drew angry reactions from netizens on social media.

The commentaors asked media organisations to give priavcy to Rinku Singh and his family as they grieve with a loss of this magnitude. Rinku credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son's dream of becoming a cricketer despite facing financial hardships.

Netizens react to 'insensitive' hearse van interview

The general sentiment from netizens was clear - Rinku and his family deserve privacy. Many questioned the journalistic integrity of the reporters in question urging that not everything has to be reported.

