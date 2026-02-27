 Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away In Greater Noida Hospital After Battling Stage-4 Liver Cancer
Khachandra Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away during treatment at a Greater Noida hospital after battling stage-4 liver cancer. Rinku had returned home earlier due to the family emergency and later rejoined India’s T20 World Cup squad. His availability for the remainder of the tournament remains uncertain pending official updates.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
article-image
Noida: Khachandra Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away during treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, as per reports on Friday morning. He had been unwell for a long time, and his condition deteriorated in recent days.

According to reports, Khachandra Singh was suffering from stage-4 liver cancer, an advanced and critical stage of the disease in which cancer often spreads to other parts of the body. Despite continuous medical care and efforts by doctors, his health failed to improve. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition worsened, where he breathed his last during treatment.

Rinku Had Visited Ailing Father Earlier This Week

Rinku returned home on Tuesday due to a family emergency. It later emerged that his father has been diagnosed with stage IV liver cancer and is currently hospitalised on ventilator support. As a result, Rinku missed training on Tuesday and Wednesday but managed to arrive in Chennai in time to be considered for India’s clash against Zimbabwe.

Rinku Singh has often spoken in interviews about his close bond with his family and the sacrifices made by his father. Khachandra Singh played a crucial role in shaping Rinku’s life, supporting him through hardships and encouraging his cricketing dreams despite financial and personal struggles. The demise of Khachandra Singh has left the family devastated. A wave of grief has swept through Rinku Singh’s household, marking an irreparable loss for the young cricketer.

Rinku, A Crucial Asset For Team India

He has featured in all of India’s matches so far in the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 24 runs. Despite the modest tally, Rinku plays a crucial role as a finisher in the death overs and his absence would disrupt the team’s balance. He is also regarded as a reliable fielder.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel came into the side in place of Washington Sundar. Rinku’s availability for the remainder of the tournament remains uncertain, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India yet to provide an official update. More clarity is expected as the day unfolds. The Indian squad will next travel to Kolkata for a high-profile encounter against West Indies, with the winner set to join South Africa in the semi-finals.

