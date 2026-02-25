IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: Rinku Singh Chooses Nation Over Family, Set To Join Team India In Chennai After Meeting Ailing Father

Rinku Singh | File

Rinku Singh is set to join the Indian team before their must-win game against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The left-hander had left the Indian camp to meet his ailing father as he battles with 4th stage liver cancer. Singh was expected to miss the IND vs ZIM T20 WC26, but coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that the KKR star will re-join the team a day before the game.

"Rinku Singh is not part of the practice session due to a family emergency. His father is not well. He is expected to join the team soon again," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rinku had returned home on Tuesday to deal with a family emergency. Later, it reports revealed that his father is suffering from liver cancer, 4th stage, has been admitted to a hospital and is on ventilator support. Rinku missed the practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be in Chennai in time to be in contention for the IND vs ZIM clash.

Rinku has figured in all the matches India have played so far in the T20 World 2026, scoring 24 runs in all. He is a vital cog in the team in the role of a finisher, coming in the death overs, and his absence will be a setback for the hosts as it impacts the balance in the team. Rinku is also a good fielder.