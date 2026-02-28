Caught On Cam: Speeding Thar Drags Motorcycle For 10 KM After Fleeing From Greater Noida Petrol Pump Without Paying; 22-YO Driver Arrested |

Noida: A shocking incident took place in Greater Noida on Wednesday after a speeding Thar SUV allegedly dragged a motorcycle for nearly 10 kilometres following a hit-and-run during a dramatic chase. A CCTV footage of the dramatic incident has surfaced on the internet, showing the two-wheeler being dragged under the SUV.

The incident reportedly took place in the Dhoom Manikpur area after the driver of the Thar allegedly fled a petrol pump without paying for fuel. According to the police, the accused filled fuel at a local petrol pump and drove away without making the payment, leading petrol pump employees to chase the vehicle on a motorcycle.

Speeding #Thar seen dragging bike for 10 kms; Entire shocking incident caught on CCTV pic.twitter.com/nkrJhin44M — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 27, 2026

Thar Driver Rams Petrol Pump Staff On Motorcycle

During the pursuit, the Thar driver allegedly rammed into the motorcycle, causing the rider to fall on the road and suffer injuries. Instead of stopping after the collision, the driver continued driving even as the motorcycle got lodged under the SUV.

Reports quoting eyewitnesses suggest that the Thar kept moving for around 10 kilometres with the motorcycle stuck beneath it. Due to friction with the road, the motorcycle reportedly caught fire while being dragged.

Several people on the road shouted and tried to alert the driver, but he did not stop. The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras installed along the route, visuals of which have since surfaced and are being examined by the police.

Police teams from Badalpur, Dadri Kot and Jarcha police stations chased the SUV and finally managed to intercept it after a pursuit spanning nearly 10 kilometres. The driver was taken into custody and the Thar SUV was seized.

22-Year-Old Accused Arrested

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Harsh, a resident of Bulandshahr. Badalpur police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident, including charges related to reckless driving, causing injury and fuel theft.