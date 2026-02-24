'Papa, Suddenly Ho Gaya...': Viral Video Shows Youth Panic After Thar Recklessly Crashes Into i20 In Goa

A viral video from Goa shows a group of youths inside a Mahindra Thar moments after it crashed into a parked Hyundai i20 | X/@KantInEastt

Yet another crash involving a Mahindra Thar has surfaced online this time from Goa. A viral video shows a Thar carrying a group of young men and women moments after it rammed into a parked Hyundai i20 on the roadside.

The now viral video shows, visible damage to the i20’s rear quarter panel, bumper and door area with plastic components appearing dislodged.

Driver Heard Panicking on Call With Father

In the video, one of the boys believed to be driving appears visibly shaken, panting and speaking to his father over the phone.

He is heard saying, “Papa main gaadi chala raha tha… chauraha pe doosri gaadi aa rahi thi. Papa, Papa, suddenly ho gaya crash.”

The occupants inside the Thar appear distressed as they assess the damage. Moments later, the boy attempts to drive away but is stopped by onlookers and asked to stay at the spot.

At the time of publishing, it remains unclear whether anyone sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Social Media Reacts With Sarcasm, Concern

The incident quickly triggered reactions online. While some users posted memes and sarcastic remarks, others raised serious concerns about reckless driving.

One user commented that rash driving by “rich kids” is increasingly putting innocent lives at risk and called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Another wrote that while local Goans generally follow traffic discipline, many violations are allegedly committed by drivers of rental vehicles who behave irresponsibly on unfamiliar roads.

A third comment mockingly referred to the SUV as “THARrorist,” reflecting the growing backlash against the vehicle’s repeated appearance in viral crash videos.

Pattern of Controversies Around Thar Videos

The Mahindra Thar has frequently been in the spotlight due to viral videos involving stunts and road violations. Just days ago, a video from Lucknow showed a 14-year-old boy performing a dangerous stunt in a Thar in the Gomtinagar Extension area, reportedly knocking down a police barricade on G-20 Road.