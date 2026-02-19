Fact Check: Viral Video Mahindra Thar Stuck On 'NH-48' Signboard; Real Or AI?

A dramatic video claiming to show a Mahindra Thar crashed into an overhead highway signboard has taken social media by storm. The clip, widely circulated on X and Instagram, allegedly captures the SUV lodged high above the road on a sign reading “Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur – Exit 22 – NH-48.”

The shocking visuals have sparked confusion and debate online, with many questioning whether the footage is genuine or AI-generated. Here’s a detailed fact-check of the viral claim.

Viral Mahindra Thar crash video raises eyebrows

In the circulating clip, a Mahindra Thar appears stuck inside a large overhead exit signboard on what seems to be National Highway 48 (NH-48). Social media posts claim the accident occurred in Jaipur and suggest the SUV was speeding before somehow launching into the air and embedding itself into the elevated structure.

At first glance, the video looks realistic. The signboard displays well-known destinations, Delhi, Gurugram, and Jaipur, along with “Exit 22” and “NH-48,” lending an air of authenticity to the scene. However, a closer inspection tells a different story.

Suspicious details on the highway signboard

When the video is zoomed in, irregularities become visible. Near the “NH-48” marking, certain words appear distorted and unreadable, resembling random characters rather than proper text. Official Indian highway signboards follow standardized fonts, spacing, and formatting under strict guidelines. Such garbled lettering would be highly unusual on a National Highway sign.

These inconsistencies strongly suggest possible digital manipulation or AI-generated elements.

No reports from credible news sources

Despite the dramatic nature of the alleged crash, a vehicle flying high enough to get stuck in an overhead signboard, there are no verified news reports or official confirmations of such an incident in Jaipur or along NH-48.

Accidents of this magnitude typically draw immediate media coverage and police statements. The absence of credible reporting raises further doubts about the authenticity of the clip. PTI, in their X post clarified that this is an AI generated video.

Visual red flags and online skepticism

Several users online have pointed out unnatural positioning of the vehicle and the lack of surrounding damage typically expected in a real-world crash of this scale. The SUV appears unnaturally lodged without visible debris, structural bending, or emergency response presence.

Such visual inconsistencies are common in AI-generated or heavily edited videos, which are increasingly convincing but often contain small telltale flaws.

The incident serves as another reminder of how rapidly advancing AI tools can create hyper-realistic visuals that blur the line between fact and fiction. Viewers are advised to verify sensational content through trusted news sources before accepting it as real.