15 Dead After Bolivian Air Force Plane Carrying Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, Civilians Seen Picking Currency From Crash Site; Video Viral

Bolivia: At least 15 people were killed and around 30 others injured on Friday evening after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft carrying newly printed banknotes crashed onto a busy road in El Alto, according to local authorities and media reports.
The military aircraft went down shortly after taking off from El Alto International Airport, slamming into vehicles on a crowded road in a densely populated area of the city, which lies adjacent to Bolivia’s administrative capital La Paz. Emergency services rushed to the scene as wreckage and debris were strewn across the roadway, news agency Reuters reported.
Both Civilians & Plane Passengers Among Casualties
Officials confirmed that the fatalities included both civilians on the ground and people onboard the aircraft. Several of the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.
Civilians Seen Picking Currency Notes From Crash Site
Videos shared widely on social media captured chaotic scenes following the crash, showing crowds gathering around the wreckage. Footage also appeared to show banknotes scattered across the site, with some individuals attempting to pick up the currency before authorities intervened. Firefighters and police were seen using water hoses to disperse people and secure the area.
As a precautionary measure, operations at El Alto International Airport were temporarily suspended following the incident. Bolivia’s national carrier Boliviana de Aviacion clarified in a statement that the crashed aircraft was not part of its fleet.
El Alto, situated at an altitude of over 4,000 metres, is one of Bolivia’s most populous urban centres. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, including whether technical failure or environmental factors played a role.