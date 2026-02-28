15 Dead After Bolivian Air Force Plane Carrying Banknotes Crashes In El Alto, Civilians Seen Picking Currency From Crash Site; Video Viral

Bolivia: At least 15 people were killed and around 30 others injured on Friday evening after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft carrying newly printed banknotes crashed onto a busy road in El Alto, according to local authorities and media reports.

The military aircraft went down shortly after taking off from El Alto International Airport, slamming into vehicles on a crowded road in a densely populated area of the city, which lies adjacent to Bolivia’s administrative capital La Paz. Emergency services rushed to the scene as wreckage and debris were strewn across the roadway, news agency Reuters reported.

#Internacional | Al menos 15 personas muertas, seis heridas y 15 vehículos afectados tras el accidente de un avión militar de carga al intentar aterrizar en el aeropuerto internacional de El Alto, en Bolivia, informan los Bomberos de La Paz. pic.twitter.com/4ELCi1BJbD — Informativo El Salvador (@informativ53930) February 28, 2026

#Bolivia:At least 15 killed after Bolivian air force cargo plane crashed on a major roadway outside El Alto International Airport in La Paz, Bolivia.



Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft was transporting newly printed banknotes to La Paz. pic.twitter.com/WR0XNl9bg9 — Wolverine Update (@W0lverineupdate) February 28, 2026

Both Civilians & Plane Passengers Among Casualties

Officials confirmed that the fatalities included both civilians on the ground and people onboard the aircraft. Several of the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Un avión de la Fuerza Aérea de Bolivia se despistó al aterrizar en el aeropuerto y dejó al menos 15 personas muertas y 30 heridas.

La aeronave transportaba billetes en moneda nacional.

Civiles acudieron al lugar para recoger el dinero; la policía los dispersó con gas lacrimógeno. pic.twitter.com/6EcadUGOHj — Estado News (@estado_web) February 28, 2026

Civilians Seen Picking Currency Notes From Crash Site

Videos shared widely on social media captured chaotic scenes following the crash, showing crowds gathering around the wreckage. Footage also appeared to show banknotes scattered across the site, with some individuals attempting to pick up the currency before authorities intervened. Firefighters and police were seen using water hoses to disperse people and secure the area.

As a precautionary measure, operations at El Alto International Airport were temporarily suspended following the incident. Bolivia’s national carrier Boliviana de Aviacion clarified in a statement that the crashed aircraft was not part of its fleet.

El Alto, situated at an altitude of over 4,000 metres, is one of Bolivia’s most populous urban centres. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, including whether technical failure or environmental factors played a role.