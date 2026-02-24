₹8 Lakh Loan For Air Ambulance, Farmland Sold To Educate Doctor: Not Just Bereavement, Jharkhand Plane Crash Leaves Twin Financial Blows |

Ranchi: Two families are grappling with devastating loss and financial ruin after an air ambulance crash in Jharkhand's Chatra district claimed seven lives shortly after taking off from Ranchi on Monday night.

Family Borrowed Rs 8 Lakh To Save Burn Victim

Sanjay Kumar (41), the sole breadwinner of his family, was being airlifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for advanced treatment after suffering nearly 60–65 per cent burn injuries in a fire triggered by an electric short circuit at his modest hotel in Chandwa. With his condition deteriorating and local treatment options exhausted, the family arranged an air ambulance at a staggering cost.

STORY | All seven on board Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance killed in crash near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra: DC



All seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening while en route to Delhi… pic.twitter.com/hz58Gpse0a — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2026

To manage the expenses, Sanjay’s family took a loan of Rs 8 lakh and borrowed additional money from friends and well-wishers, as reported by India Today. They were even prepared to sell their land and property if needed. Sanjay, his wife Archana Devi, and a relative, Dhuru Kumar, boarded the air ambulance in the hope of survival. All three died in the crash.

Friends and relatives have since gathered at the family’s home in Latehar district, mourning not just the loss of lives but also the crushing debt left behind.

Doctor’s Father Sold Farmland For His Education

Another heartbreaking story emerged from the same tragedy. Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, a doctor on board the air ambulance, was also killed in the crash. Speaking to PTI, his father broke down, saying he had sold his farmland years ago to educate his son.

“My son told me he was going to Delhi with patients. Later, I came to know the aircraft had crashed. I sold my farm to make him a doctor,” he said.

The CEO of Devkamal Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Anant Sinha, confirmed that Dr Gupta was closely associated with the hospital and was part of the medical team accompanying the patient.

VIDEO | Chatra, Jharkhand: Father of doctor onboard air ambulance that crashed near Simaria says, "My son was a doctor. He told me he was going to Delhi with patients, but later I learned the aircraft had crashed and my son is no more. I sold my farmland to educate him."



(Full… pic.twitter.com/yXx5OobsL1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2026

Details On Crash Victims

The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff. None of the seven people on board survived. The victims were identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat (pilot-in-command), Captain Savrajdeep Singh (co-pilot), Sanjay Kumar (41), patient, Archana Devi, patient's wife, Dhuru Kumar, attendant, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta and Sachin Kumar Mishra, paramedic.