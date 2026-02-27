 'Kejriwal Ro Raha Hai Yaar, Tu Kahaan Reh Gaya': Ex-Delhi CM's Emotional Moment Turns Viral As Journalist Frantically Calling Cameraman To Capture Him Weeping
A video went viral showing a journalist frantically shouting, “Kejriwal ro raha hai yaar, tu kahaan reh gaya,” as Arvind Kejriwal emotionally addressed media outside New Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. The remark came moments after the court discharged all 23 accused, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, in the Delhi Excise Policy case, capturing a rare candid courtroom reaction.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: A deeply emotional moment involving former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal turned viral on Friday, moments after a Delhi court granted major relief to all accused in the Delhi excise policy case. Shortly after the Rouse Avenue Court discharged all 23 accused, including Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal addressed the media outside the court premises.

Midway through his statement, the AAP national convenor broke down, visibly overwhelmed. “I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are kattar imaandaar,” Kejriwal said, choking with emotion, as Sisodia stepped in to console him.

Kejriwal's Emotional Moment Goes Viral

What truly set social media abuzz, however, was what followed seconds later. As Kejriwal wiped his tears, a journalist was heard frantically shouting to his videographer, “Kejriwal ro raha hai yaar, tu kahaan reh gaya,” realising the channel had missed capturing what instantly became the moment of the day. The audio and reactions quickly circulated online, turning the courtroom relief into a viral media frenzy.

The emotional scene came after the Rouse Avenue Court delivered a major blow to the Central Bureau of Investigation, ruling that there was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22. The case, registered in August 2022 following a complaint by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, had accused the AAP government of causing financial losses and favouring private players.

Conspiracy, A Narrative By CBI?

Pronouncing the order, Special Judge (PC Act) Jitender Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court reportedly came down heavily on the CBI, observing that the investigation appeared to be built more on conjecture and narrative than on concrete evidence. The court also raised serious concerns over reliance on statements of an approver who was earlier an accused, warning that such an approach could violate constitutional principles.

Along with Kejriwal and Sisodia, several other accused, including K Kavitha, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Durgesh Pathak and others, were also discharged.

