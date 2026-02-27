'Court Says I Am Kattar Imaandar...': Arvind Kejriwal Sobs Inconsolably After Discharge In Delhi Excise Policy Case | VIDEO

Arvind Kejriwal broke down while addressing the media after being discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case by the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

“I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest,” he said in a trembling voice. Visibly emotional, he was seen sobbing inconsolably as reporters asked for his reaction. Standing beside him, Manish Sisodia attempted to console him while Kejriwal reiterated that both had always remained “kattar honest.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Court Says Allegations Failed Judicial Scrutiny

The court discharged both Kejriwal and Sisodia, observing that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated. It noted that the accusations had “failed judicial scrutiny” and found no criminal intent on Sisodia’s part. The order further stated that the conspiracy theory “cannot survive against one constitutional authority.”

Sunita Kejriwal Reacts

Reacting to the verdict, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal posted on X: “In this world, no matter how powerful one becomes, one cannot rise above Shiva Shakti. Truth always prevails.”

Case Background

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet in 2022, followed by supplementary filings. The agency had alleged that ₹100 crore was paid by a “south lobby” to influence the now-scrapped excise policy.