Video: Punjab Family Installs 'Free Chilled Water Tap' Outside Home; Wins Hearts Online During Scorching Summer

A family in Punjab has won praise online after installing a free chilled water tap outside their home for public use. With no restrictions or payment required, delivery workers, labourers and travellers regularly stop to drink or refill bottles. The thoughtful gesture, especially during extreme summer heat, has been widely appreciated as a powerful reminder that small acts of kindness matter

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

A quiet act of generosity from a family in Punjab has captured widespread admiration. Instead of seeking attention and being loud about their act, they chose to offer something basic yet life-saving, free, chilled drinking water to anyone passing by.

Free cold water for all, no questions asked

Just outside the gate of their home, the family has installed a water tap accessible to the public. There are no conditions attached. Anyone feeling thirsty can stop, drink, or refill a bottle without asking for permission.

The now-viral video shows a passerby calmly filling his bottle from the tap before continuing his journey. While the house appears large, viewers say the real highlight is the thoughtful placement of the tap outside the property, ensuring easy access for strangers.

A lifeline during peak summer heat

North India’s summers can be harsh, often pushing temperatures beyond 40°C. In such conditions, clean and cold drinking water becomes more than a convenience, it becomes a necessity.

Delivery workers, labourers, farmers, and travellers regularly pause at the tap for relief. Some take a few refreshing sips, while others refill their bottles to stay hydrated through long work hours. For many daily wage earners, access to safe drinking water during extreme heat can prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

article-image

Internet applauds the heartwarming initiative

The video quickly gained traction online, with users praising the family for their selfless act. Many shared similar stories from their own villages and towns.

One user mentioned that their family, living on the outskirts of a village, has kept their gate open during summers for nearly eight years so that field workers can drink water. They added that they never thought of filming it, as it was simply a normal practice for them.

article-image

Another commenter wrote that the size of a house does not matter as much as the intention behind serving others. They expressed hope to one day install a public water cooler as well.

