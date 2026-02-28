Operation Shield Of Judah: Video Shows Iranian Airspace Emptying Within Minutes After US-Israel Launch Strikes On Tehran - WATCH

Tensions in the Middle East escalated dramatically after the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran, triggering immediate security responses across the region and forcing the closure of Iranian airspace.

Iranian airspace empties within minutes

Shortly after the strikes began, Iran shut down its airspace, prompting commercial airlines to urgently reroute flights. A widely circulated clip shared by Flightradar24 on X illustrated the sudden shift. Using live flight data, the animation showed aircraft sharply diverting away from Iranian skies, leaving vast stretches of the country’s airspace nearly empty.

As planes changed course mid-flight, neighbouring countries experienced heavy congestion in their flight corridors. Aviation analysts noted that such rapid rerouting reflects both the seriousness of the military escalation and standard global aviation safety protocols during conflict situations.

Explosions rock Tehran amid escalating conflict

Powerful blasts were reported across Tehran, with witnesses describing loud explosions and thick plumes of smoke rising over central districts and government-linked areas. The strikes came at a time of already heightened tensions between Tehran, Jerusalem, and Washington.

Israeli officials characterised the operation as a pre-emptive move aimed at countering what they described as emerging threats from Iran. According to statements from Israeli leadership, the mission was designed to neutralise strategic risks.

Trump confirms US role in operation

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces participated alongside Israel, saying the objective was to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear infrastructure. In a stern message directed at Iranian security forces, Trump urged members of the armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to stand down, warning of severe consequences if they did not comply.

His remarks underscored Washington’s position that the strikes were intended as a deterrent rather than the beginning of a prolonged campaign.

Civil defence activated in Israel

In neighbouring Israel, authorities quickly implemented civil defence measures amid fears of retaliation. Air raid sirens were sounded in several areas, and residents were advised to remain close to protected shelters.

Security experts cautioned that the risk of further escalation remains significant. With both sides on high alert, concerns are growing that civilians and key infrastructure across the region could face ongoing threats if hostilities intensify.