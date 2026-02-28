 MP News: 'Told Mata Ji To Look For A Bride Soon,' Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Hints At His Marriage Plans -- VIDEO
MP News: 'Told Mata Ji To Look For A Bride Soon,' Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Hints At His Marriage Plans -- VIDEO

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar has announced he will marry soon. In a viral video from Chhatarpur, he said he received his guru’s permission and asked his mother to find a bride. He confirmed the marriage will be as per his mother’s choice and said good news will be shared soon.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 'I’ve Told Mata Ji To Look For A Bride Soon,' Says Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Announcing Marriage Plans -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s famous storyteller Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has announced his wish to get married soon, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.

A video surfaced on social media on Saturday, in which he could be seen participating in a religious event. 

Here he said, “Guri ji ki aagya hai, humein byah karna hai. Humne mata ji ko aaj hi bola hai ki ladki dekho….(With my Guru ji’s blessings, I have to get married. I told my mother today to start looking for a bride.)”

He made the announcement himself and said that he has received permission from his guru. He also shared that he has told his mother to start looking for a suitable bride.

Meanwhile he was asked, “Kya aap mata ji ki pasand se shadi karenge ya apni pasand se…(Will you marry someone chosen by your mother, or someone of your own choice?).” 

To this he answered, “Mata ji ki hi pasand se byah hoga. Kyuki hamare jeevan me ek siddhant hai, jo baatein kahin humne, der se hi huyi, par usi baat pe ade rahe…(“The marriage will be as per my mother’s choice. In my life, I follow one principle - whatever I say may happen late, but I always stand firm on my word).”

Shadi karenge ye pakka hai. Bohot jaldi khushkhabri milegi ye bhi pakka hai…(It is confirmed that I will get married. And it is also certain that you will hear the good news very soon).”

Shastri said that he plans to tie the knot in the near future. 

Further details about the wedding are yet to be revealed.

Shastri to visit Badrinath Temple

Shastri also said he will begin the marriage process after completing 21 days of spiritual practice at Badrinath Temple, including 5 days of special penance.

There have been past rumors about his marriage, including speculation linking him with spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori, though nothing was confirmed.

He earlier said he wants an 'Ardhangini,' a 'life partner,' not just a wife. Despite past unusual proposals, he has now clearly stated he will marry soon, with his guru’s blessing and his mother’s choice.

More about Shastri 

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri  was born on July 4, 1996. He is also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Maharaj and is a religious leader from Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. 

He is the head priest of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a popular religious pilgrimage site. He is known for delivering religious discourses (katha) at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur.

