'Shame On You': Netizens Question AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Silence Over Kejriwal, Sisodia's Clean Chit In Liquor Policy Case?

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Raghav Chadha | X

New Delhi: There is a wave of joy and happiness among Aam Aadmi Party workers, supporters and leaders after a special CBI court acquitted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. AAP leaders also congratulated the duo. However, one leader who has remained silent on the development is Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

There has been no reaction from the MP regarding the party chief and the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister being acquitted by the court up to the time of publication of this article. His silence has raised questions about whether cracks have developed within the AAP. Notably, Raghav Chadha has been associated with the AAP since its formation in 2012.

Netizens on X have questioned the lawmaker’s silence, with many slamming him.

Netizens React

One of the users said , "This person is Raghav Chaddha Kejriwal gave him recognition Kejriwal made him an MP The reason why Parineeti Chopra married him Today he did not even tweet once for the same Kejriwal Have some shame @raghav_chadha How will you look at your face in the mirror?"

Another user shared a screenshot of a DM that they sent him on X. The message read,"Bhai kejriwal ke uper ek tweet toh kar de tera career bana diya usne. Woh nahi hota toh tere ko kisi chote se dukan mein CA ban ke signature karne ka kaam milta bus. Koe sharam hai ki nahi ?"

"The face of an ungrateful person will be something like this @raghav_chadha where have you disappeared to," another user said.

Another user slamming him wrote,"It seems like Raghav Chadha is not happy with the decision, as he hasn’t tweeted or posted anything about ArvindKejriwal. Is he playing from the other side? Shame on you, Raghav. Sending you bangles."

"The way @raghav_chadha is behaving itself shows from which side he's batting. True ehasaan faramosh , jis Rajya Sabha ki seat lekar baitha hai vo bhi Arvind Kejriwal ka gift hai kaise bhul jaate hai ye log," another user said.

Chadha was also absent for 71 days when the then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested and sent to jail in 2024. However, during a TV interveiw with India TV he said, "Let me tell you the truth. The fact is, I had a lecture scheduled at the London School of Economics in the first week of March. Then I had to undergo preventive eye surgery to fix some retina spots...After I recovered, I returned and spent the month of May campaigning for our party in Delhi and Punjab."

"By levelling false allegations against me, people were trying to end my 13-year-old political journey ...I can only say, 'Do not strive to make your presence felt, make your absence felt'," he added.