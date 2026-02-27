'I Got Harassed In Mumbai': Viral Video Shows Foreign Female Tourist In Mahalaxmi Being Chased By 2 Men For Selfie Despite Repeated Refusals |

Mumbai: A disturbing incident of harassment involving a foreign tourist has surfaced from Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area after a video shared on social media went viral. The video shows two Indian men allegedly chasing and harassing a foreign woman tourist for nearly 25 minutes, repeatedly insisting on taking a selfie with her despite her clear refusals. The clip begins with the text, “I got harassed in Mumbai, India,” as the woman starts recording the incident.

Man Seen Pleading For Selfie With Foreign Female Tourist

In the footage, one man, later joined by another, can be seen following the woman while pleading, “One selfie please, gori ma’am please,” as she walks through the Mahalaxmi area with a companion. The men continue following her with a mobile phone in hand, ignoring her repeated objections. The situation escalates on the Mahalaxmi bridge, where the woman is seen pushing one of the men away and warning him that she would call the police, following which he backs off.

Woman Tourist Shares Ordeal On Social Media

The woman in the video has been identified as Ines Faria, who posted the clip on her Instagram account on Thursday. In her caption, she wrote that this was the first such experience she had faced in India, despite spending the last two months in the country.

“Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different,” she wrote, adding that the men kept following her and demanding photos even after she said no multiple times. She said the situation became overwhelming and that she had to physically push them away to create space. Stressing on consent and personal safety, she concluded, “Just a reminder that ‘no’ is a full sentence. And your safety and comfort always come first.”

No Action Reportedly Taken So For

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of any legal action being taken against the individuals seen in the video. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online around tourist safety, consent and harassment in public spaces.

