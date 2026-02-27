IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Unveils New Jersey; Fans Compare It To Barcelona FC Home Kit

Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Unveils New Jersey | X

Mumbai, February 27: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka unveiled the new jersey of the team for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on his official social media account on Friday. The internet users stated that the jersey has a striking resemblance to Barcelona FC's kit.

Sanjiv Goenka shared a pic on social media of himself holding the jersey in his hands. The internet users also questioned him for not wearing the jersey himself. They claimed that being the owner he should have worn the jersey and then shared the pic on social media.

The jersey is mainly red with dark blue vertical striped on the front side which is similar to the Barcelona FC jersey. The stripes run from the top to the bottom. The collar has blue and red colour detailing, which matches the overall colour theme. It also has a golden touch near the shoulders.

The main sponsor is printed in white across the chest and the team logo is seen on the upper left side. Overall, it can be said that the jersey has a bright and eye-catching red and blue design.

How Is the Jersey Similar To Barcelona FC?

The similarity is mainly the colour combination and stripe pattern.

Both Jerseys have:

1. Red and blue vertical stripes

2. A bold striped design in the centre

3. A strong contrast between the red and the blue shades

4. Clean front layout with sponsor text place across the chest

The overall look of the jersey closely resembles Barcelona's traditional home kit style. The red and blue pattern is what makes both jerseys very much similar.

Sanjiv Goenka's Social Media Post

Cricket has a way of turning a city into a family. I have seen this happen in Lucknow over the past few seasons. What started as curiosity has become genuine passion.

The stands at Ekana are louder each year. The conversations in the city are deeper. The expectations are higher. And that is exactly how it should be.

26 crore people across Uttar Pradesh now have a team that represents them on the biggest stage in world cricket. That is a responsibility we think about every single day. Every decision, from the players we pick to the jersey we wear, is made with this in mind.

Read Also Lucknow Super Giants Unveil New Logo Inspired By Uttar Pradesh’s Spirit Ahead Of IPL 2026

This new jersey is a reflection of where we are headed. A team that evolves, that listens to its people, that takes pride in how it presents itself. The season is close. We are ready. @LucknowIPL