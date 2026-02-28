Watch: Pratapgarh Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Shutdown By Bride's Family, Four Injured In Stampede-Like Chaos

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district turned violent after a dispute over switching off the DJ escalated into a scuffle between members of the bride’s and groom’s families. The chaos, which unfolded at a guest house under the Dilippur police station limits, left four people seriously injured and triggered a brief stampede. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Dispute erupts after DJ switched off

The wedding procession of Amit Gupta from Mohanganj Bazaar in the Dehat Kotwali area had arrived at the residence of the late Kamlesh Gupta’s family. Following refreshments and the traditional ‘dwarpuja’ ceremony, the DJ was reportedly turned off around 10:30 pm.

DJ operator Ramji Modanwal allegedly shut down the music citing police instructions related to late-night restrictions and ongoing board examinations. However, the move did not sit well with some attendees from the bride’s side, leading to a heated exchange that quickly spiraled into a physical confrontation.

Stampede-like situation, four hurt

As tempers flared, pushing and shoving broke out, creating panic among guests and resulting in a stampede-like situation. In the melee, four individuals sustained serious injuries. The injured have been identified as Lallu Gupta, Shubham Gupta (35), Ramji Modanwal (50), and Kaushal Kumar (42).

Eyewitnesses claimed that the DJ operator was verbally abused and chased during the unrest. The violence disrupted the wedding atmosphere and forced many guests to flee the venue for safety.

Police register case against nine

Station House Officer Balram Singh confirmed that police personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the clash. Based on the viral video and preliminary findings, a case has been registered against two named individuals and seven unidentified persons in connection with the altercation and subsequent stampede.

Authorities have stated that further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the violence. Police have reiterated that loud music beyond permitted hours can attract action, particularly during sensitive periods such as board examinations when stricter enforcement is common.

Viral video draws attention

The incident, which reportedly occurred just a day after another wedding in the same family, has gained attention after visuals of the scuffle surfaced online. The footage shows guests engaged in a chaotic brawl as others attempt to intervene.

The episode highlights how minor disputes during celebratory events can quickly escalate into serious law-and-order situations, especially when tempers run high and large gatherings are involved.