'Ye India Lag Hi Nahi Raha': Travel Vlogger Stunned By Lucknow Transformation; Video Goes Viral

A travel vlogger’s latest Instagram reel from Lucknow is winning hearts online, with viewers praising the Uttar Pradesh capital for its visible transformation and growing urban charm.

In the viral clip, the content creator begins by expressing disbelief at the surroundings. He says he feels like he is outside India, only to then reveal that he is actually in Lucknow. Calling it the capital of his home state, Uttar Pradesh, he admits he had no idea the city had evolved so dramatically.

It was his first visit, and the experience clearly exceeded expectations. The vlogger repeatedly highlights the clean streets, disciplined crowds, and organised public spaces that left him pleasantly surprised.

Clean streets and a “foreign” vibe

The camera captures bright lighting, neatly arranged seating zones, and people enjoying food without littering. According to the vlogger, he has travelled across 20 Indian states but had not come across a city atmosphere quite like this before.

Standing at a popular food hub known as Food Valley, he describes the ambience as giving him a “European” feel. From smooth roads to peaceful crowds, the reel showcases a side of Lucknow that many online viewers found refreshing.

Social media reacts with pride

The video quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of likes and comments. Residents and frequent visitors flooded the comments section with proud reactions, calling Lucknow a “vibe” and celebrating its renowned street food culture.

Comments

Some users also added that while the city’s cleanliness and infrastructure improvements are commendable, they hope to see more growth in technology and employment opportunities in the future.

Lucknow’s changing image

Often known as the “City of Nawabs” for its rich history, Awadhi cuisine, and architectural landmarks like the Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza, Lucknow has in recent years witnessed significant infrastructure upgrades. Development projects, improved roads, riverfront beautification, and better public spaces have contributed to reshaping its image.

The viral reel has once again sparked discussion about how rapidly Indian cities are modernising and challenging outdated stereotypes. For many viewers, it served as a reminder that urban transformation is happening closer to home than they might think.