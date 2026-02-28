Sharad Pawar Hospitalised Again! NCP Supremo Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Sharad Pawar | File Image

Mumbai: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, days after being discharged from a Pune hospital following treatment for dehydration.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar reportedly visited him to enquire about Pawar’s health, while Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut had met him a day earlier to check on his condition, accordnig to an ABP News report.

Discharged From Pune Hospital Earlier This Week

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday morning after being treated for mild dehydration, hospital authorities said.

Pawar was admitted last Sunday after complaining of dehydration, along with a mild cough and vomiting. He remained hospitalised for three days and responded well to treatment, according to Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

He was treated by Dr Grant along with consultant physician Dr Abhijit Lodha and Dr Simon Grant. During his stay, doctors conducted a CT scan and blood tests, all of which returned normal results. As part of the treatment, Pawar was administered intravenous fluids and prescribed antibiotics as a precautionary measure.

Doctors Advise Rest & Limited Public Engagements

Dr Grant said Pawar was doing well and had already travelled to Mumbai. He has been advised to rest for the next two to three days before resuming his regular routine.

According to doctors, the episode was likely caused by reduced water intake, leading to mild dehydration and weakness, conditions described as common at his age. Pawar has been prescribed medication for a few days and advised to return for a follow-up after 15 days. Doctors have also recommended limiting outdoor engagements, noting that immunity naturally declines with age.

Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar had also been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on February 9 with chest congestion and breathing difficulties. He was treated successfully and discharged on February 14.

