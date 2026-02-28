 Sharad Pawar Hospitalised Again! NCP Supremo Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSharad Pawar Hospitalised Again! NCP Supremo Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised Again! NCP Supremo Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday for mild dehydration, days after being discharged from Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic. Pawar had responded well during treatment at Pune hospital and has been advised rest and limited public engagements.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar | File Image

Mumbai: NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, days after being discharged from a Pune hospital following treatment for dehydration.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar reportedly visited him to enquire about Pawar’s health, while Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut had met him a day earlier to check on his condition, accordnig to an ABP News report.

Discharged From Pune Hospital Earlier This Week

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday morning after being treated for mild dehydration, hospital authorities said.

FPJ Shorts
'Why Is It Being Talked About So Much?' Alia Bhatt Responds To BAFTA 'Gone Girl' Backlash
'Why Is It Being Talked About So Much?' Alia Bhatt Responds To BAFTA 'Gone Girl' Backlash
PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive From Ajmer To Fight Cervical Cancer
PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive From Ajmer To Fight Cervical Cancer
Watch: Pratapgarh Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Shutdown By Bride's Family, Four Injured In Stampede-Like Chaos
Watch: Pratapgarh Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Shutdown By Bride's Family, Four Injured In Stampede-Like Chaos
Karnataka PUC Exams Kick Off Amid CCTV Monitoring & Strict Vigil
Karnataka PUC Exams Kick Off Amid CCTV Monitoring & Strict Vigil

Pawar was admitted last Sunday after complaining of dehydration, along with a mild cough and vomiting. He remained hospitalised for three days and responded well to treatment, according to Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

He was treated by Dr Grant along with consultant physician Dr Abhijit Lodha and Dr Simon Grant. During his stay, doctors conducted a CT scan and blood tests, all of which returned normal results. As part of the treatment, Pawar was administered intravenous fluids and prescribed antibiotics as a precautionary measure.

Read Also
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune Hospital; Advised Rest For A Few Days
article-image

Doctors Advise Rest & Limited Public Engagements

Dr Grant said Pawar was doing well and had already travelled to Mumbai. He has been advised to rest for the next two to three days before resuming his regular routine.

According to doctors, the episode was likely caused by reduced water intake, leading to mild dehydration and weakness, conditions described as common at his age. Pawar has been prescribed medication for a few days and advised to return for a follow-up after 15 days. Doctors have also recommended limiting outdoor engagements, noting that immunity naturally declines with age.

Earlier this month, Sharad Pawar had also been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on February 9 with chest congestion and breathing difficulties. He was treated successfully and discharged on February 14.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on