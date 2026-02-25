 NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune Hospital; Advised Rest For A Few Days
Sharad Pawar was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune after being treated for dehydration. The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was admitted on Sunday and doctors said he is doing well. He has left for Mumbai and has been advised to rest for a few days before resuming his routine. He was earlier hospitalised this month for a chest infection.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune Hospital; Advised Rest For A Few Days | IANS

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, admitted to a hospital here with dehydration, was discharged on Wednesday morning, with doctors saying he is doing fine.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Sunday following complaints of dehydration.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

