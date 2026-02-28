Did Baba Vanga Predict Isreal-Iran War? Shocking Theories Around His Prophecy Coming True Resurface On Internet

X

As geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East, attention has once again turned to the prophecies of Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic whose predictions continue to spark debate decades after her death. Social media users are now revisiting her alleged forecast of a “Great War” beginning in early 2026- a prophecy many believe could be unfolding.

Who was Baba Vanga?

Born in 1911, Baba Vanga- often referred to as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans”- claimed to possess clairvoyant abilities after losing her eyesight in childhood. Over the years, she was credited by followers with predicting major global events, including the 9/11 attacks and the rise of extremist groups. However, many of these claims remain unverified or were attributed to her retrospectively.

Despite skepticism from historians and scientists, her predictions continue to circulate widely online, especially during periods of international instability.

The “great war” prophecy for 2026

One of the most discussed forecasts attributed to Baba Vanga is a large-scale global conflict beginning in 2026. According to popular interpretations of her prophecy, the war would originate in the East before spreading westward, devastating parts of Europe and reshaping global power structures.

Some versions of the prediction suggest that Europe would suffer significant destruction, leaving parts of the continent economically and socially weakened. At the same time, it is claimed that Russia would emerge stronger in the aftermath, altering the global balance of influence.

It is important to note that there is no documented, verifiable record of these predictions in her own words. Much of what circulates today is based on secondhand accounts.

Why her predictions go viral during crises

Whenever tensions escalate globally, Baba Vanga’s prophecies trend across platforms like X and Instagram. Experts say this phenomenon reflects a psychological need for meaning during uncertain times. People often turn to mysticism and prophecy when faced with fear about war or global instability.