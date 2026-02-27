'They Need To Quit Using Zomato': Netizens React As Deepinder Goyal's Startup 'Temple' Is Hiring Men With Less Than 16% Body Fat

Zomato founder and Eternal vice chairman, Deepinder Goyal, is hiring for his health-tech startup, Temple. In a post on X, Goyal on Friday announced he was recruiting for various engineering roles, ranging from machine learning to neural decoding researchers, but the condition was that only applicants with less than 16 per cent body fat for men and 26 per cent for women are eligible to apply.

The reason behind the condition, he said, was "We are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply." However, for those who do not meet the criteria and still wish to apply, he said, "If you're not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you'll be on probation until you are."

Netizens reacted to the unusual job posting by Goyal.

Netizens React

"fun fact- to get under 16% body fat for men, they need to quit using the Zomato app," one of the users said.

"Another marketing stunt. Though, I love the marketing strategy. Butt imagine hiring healthiest people and making them work from the most polluted city - Delhi," another user said.

Another user said,"Rare to see a company align product ambition with personal standards so explicitly. When builders become the primary users, iteration becomes ruthless and that’s where real breakthroughs happen."

Another user asked,"Chubby logo ke liye job nhi h kya sir ?"

Temple is building a wearable device that measures cerebral blood flow, a key indicator linked to brain performance and health.

Earlier this year, Goyal stepped down as CEO of Zomato and Blinkit parent Eternal and moved to the role of vice chairman. He said he wants to focus on new ventures in longevity and aerospace, which need high-risk experimentation.