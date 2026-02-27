 Deepinder Goyal’s Temple Raises $54 Million, Backed By Top Founders & Investors At $190 Million Valuation
Deepinder Goyal’s wearable startup Temple has raised USD 54 million at a USD 190 million valuation. The round includes Peak XV, Steadview and over 80 founders. Goyal invested Rs 104 crore himself. Over 30 employees also invested at full valuation, showing strong belief in the venture.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal's wearable startup Temple has raised USD 54 million at a USD 190 million valuation.

Temple, the wearable startup founded by Eternal’s Deepinder Goyal, has raised USD 54 million (Rs 493 crore) in seed funding. After this round, the company is valued at USD 190 million.

Temple is building a wearable device that measures cerebral blood flow, a key indicator linked to brain performance and health.

Who Invested In The Round?

As per regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Temple raised money from major investors such as Peak XV Partners, Steadview Capital, Dharana Capital, and Info Edge Ventures.

More than 80 individual investors also participated. These include founders and business leaders like Kunal Shah, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath, Varun Alagh, and Raj Shamani.

Several current and former executives of Eternal also invested in the round.

Employees Invest At Full Price

In a post on X, Goyal said every investor in this round is either a founder friend or an early-stage Zomato investor.

He added that more than 30 Temple employees invested their own money in the round. They bought shares at the same valuation as others, with no discount.

Goyal said this kind of belief from employees is something “you can’t buy.”

Goyal’s Personal Bet And New Focus

Goyal himself invested Rs 104 crore, which is about 21% of the total funding raised.

Earlier this year, he stepped down as CEO of Zomato and Blinkit parent Eternal and moved to the role of vice chairman. He said he wants to focus on new ventures in longevity and aerospace, which need high-risk experimentation.

Temple has spun out of his longevity research venture Continue, where he has invested USD 25 million. He has also cofounded aerospace startup LAT.

