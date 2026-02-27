VIDEO: Nantes Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes 'Fakes' Injury, Allows Teammates To Break Ramadan Fast

Portuguese goalkeeper Anthony Lopes used his smarts to allow his teammates to break their Ramadan fast during the Nantes vs Le Havre game. With his side winning 2-0, Lopes went down un-challenged in the 74th minute which at first seemed like a major injury scare for the Ligue 1 side.

However, the events became clearer as moments passed. Lopes allegedly faked a hamstring injury needing treatment from the physios, as many of his teammates gathered on the touchline to consume dates and water. Unlike the Premier League and Bundesliga, Ligue 1 did not introduce breaks in play for fasting players.

The match was played on Sunday with the video now doing the rounds on social media. Fans praised Lopes' awareness and the ingenuity to help his teammates follow their routine. Outfield players are required to go off the pitch to be treated as per association football rules, but for the goalkeepers, a stop play in taken as the physios tend to the shot stopper.

It further re-ignited discourse on Ligue 1's reluctance to introduce fasting breaks during Ramadan.

Ramadan began on February 17 and will run through until March 19. Because the holy month follows the moon cycle, it has to be confirmed each year, with the crescent moon spotted on the evening of February 17, officially beginning the holiday.

During this holy month, Believers start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal after sunset. Hence, the timings of Sehri and Iftar are important.

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.