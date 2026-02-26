Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Friday, February 27

Ramadan Time-Table 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Mumbai For Friday, February 27 | Photo Credit: Canva

Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan is underway, Muslims around the world are observing their fast during the entire month of Ramadan from Dawn or Sunrise to Sunset. During this holy period, Muslims start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal in the evening.

Know Sehri and Iftar Time in Mumbai on February 26

In Mumbai, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Friday (February 26) are 5:46 am and 6.45 pm, respectively, according to Hamariweb.com.

How Do Muslims Celebrate Ramzan In Mumbai?

During Ramadan, Muslims in Mumbai observe daily fasts . They wake up early for Sehri and also offer five daily prayers. Especially during Ramadan, large gatherings are witnessed at the famous mosques in the city such as Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah. In the evening, after prayering the namaz, friends and families break their fast together with dates and fruits.

Then snacks like samosas, kebabs and sweets are also savoured. Many also organise community iftars, while NGOs distribute food to the needy. In Mumbai, areas like Mohammed Ali Road, Bohri Mohalla turn lively at night, with food stalls serving malpua, phirni, nalli nihari, and baida roti, drawing visitors across various communities.

Do's and Don'ts to follow during Ramadan 2026

Practice patience, offer prayers on time, give charity, show kindness, maintain good behaviour, prohibit consumption of alcohol, and strengthen family and community bonds through shared prayers and meals.

Avoiding food and drink during fasting hours, lying, fighting, over-eating at Iftar, sinful activities, and neglecting spiritual duties are things to be avoided.

Ramadan 2026 Wishes To Send Your Friends and Families

May this Ramadan bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

May this holy month of Ramadan fill your life with countless blessings. Ramadan Mubarak!

May the holy month of Ramadan shower you with Allah’s mercy and blessings.

As Ramadan fast in underway, may the holy month bring togetherness with friends and families. Ramadan Mubarak!

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.

