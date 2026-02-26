Ramadan 2026: Sehri & Iftar Timings In Delhi For Friday, February 27

Pixabay

New Delhi: The sacred month of Ramzan is underway and Muslims around the world are observing fast and abstaining from eating food and drinking water during the entire month of Ramadan from sunrise to sunset.

During this holy month, Believers start their fast after eating the Suhoor or Sehri meal in the early hours and then break the fast by eating the Iftar meal after sunset. Hence, the timings of Sehri and Iftar are important.

What Is Sehri and Iftar time in Delhi on Friday?

In Delhi, the Sehri and Iftar timings for Friday (February 27) are 05:30 am and 06:19 pm, respectively.

Please note that these timings are approximate and can vary slightly based on local observations and methods of calculation. It's advisable to consult local religious authorities or community centres for precise timings in your area.

Eid-al-Fitr 2026 date

Eid is expected to be celebrated either on March 20 or March 21, but the exact date will be determined only after the moon is sighted.