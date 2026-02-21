Must-Try Ramadan Festival Foods For Iftar & Sehri

By: Sunanda Singh | February 21, 2026
As Ramadan 2026 begins, millions around the world observe fasting from dawn till dusk. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, plays a crucial role in keeping the body hydrated and energised throughout the day.
The slides mention some of the best foods and drinks to include in your Ramadan fast meals.
Dates are one of the best things to eat during Sehri. They are filled with fibre nutrition and magnesium, offering sustained energy.
Oats are a slow-digesting complex carb, which means they release energy gradually, keeping you full for longer. When cooked with milk and topped with nuts or fruits, oatmeal provides essential hydration, fiber, and protein.
Chicken Biryani is one of the most popular and satisfying meals that you should include in your Sheri and Iftaar meals.
Yogurt is a powerhouse of hydration, protein, and probiotics, which help with digestion and keep you feeling full for longer. Pairing it with honey or fresh fruits enhances both taste and nutrition. Buttermilk is another great option, as it cools the body and prevents dehydration.
Fruits like watermelon, oranges, strawberries, and cucumbers have high water content, making them excellent for hydration. These fruits not only replenish lost fluids but also provide essential vitamins and fibre for digestion.
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that prevents dehydration, replenishes lost minerals, and keeps the body cool. Drinking a glass of coconut water at Sehri can help you maintain hydration levels throughout the fasting hours.
