Sydney Sweeney's Football Skills Go Viral After Hollywood Superstar Attends Sporting CP Match In Portugal| VIDEO

Sydney Swe |

American actress Sydney Sweeney is going viral on social media having attended Sporting CP's clash against Estoril Praia. After the game, Sweeney stepped onto the pitch and interacted with the club mascot, while also scoring a penalty. She imitated former Sporting CP and current Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes celebration as well.

The Euphoria and The White Lotus star boasts over 26 million followers on Instagram. Despite the hosts winning 3-0, it was Sweeney's appearance that became the center of attention during the Liga Portugal fixture. Her unexpected appearance quickly went viral across social media platforms,

Beyond just watching the game from the VIP section, Sweeney took her enthusiasm for Sporting CP a step further. Following the match—which saw Sporting CP secure a 3-0 victory—the actress was seen on the pitch.

She received a special kit from the club and Sweeney even took the opportunity to "give a few touches to the ball" on the Alvalade turf. He was hoisted by the club mascot, scored a penalty and cupped her ears in what was a fun outing for the American actress. It soon led to a lot of memes on social media, with several trolls still rating her touch better than 'active footballers'.

Sweeney’s presence in Lisbon highlights the growing global appeal of Portuguese football. The actress has been a frequent figure in international news recently, having attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this month. Her stop in Portugal adds to a busy 2026 for the star, who continues to be one of the most recognized faces in Hollywood.