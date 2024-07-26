Mumbai: MLA Ameet Satam Orders CCTV Installation At Juhu Koliwada Christian Cemetery Following Vandalism

Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial Niches |

Mumbai: After images of vandalised burial niches at the Juhu Koliwada Christian cemetery were published in the media, the area's Member of Legislature (MLA) has instructed the police to install CCTV cameras in a week's time to keep a watch on vandals. The surveillance equipment, which will be funded by MLA funds, will be monitored from the Santacruz police station.

Ameer Satan, MLA from Andheri (West), said that he spoke to the Senior Police Inspector of Santacruz police station. "I instructed the corporator (ex-corporator Aneesh Makwaaney) to visit the area. I have promised CCTV cameras. It will be done in a week's time. The CCTV cameras will be a good deterrent," said Satam. "The cemetery is a secluded and isolated place and is located next to a marshy area. I have been asking the police to keep vigil in the area."

The cemetery is owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but is used by the Holy Cross Church for burials. The Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), an association of Mumbai's indigenous people, said they contacted MLA Ameet Satam for his intervention and support to prevent such incidents targeted against the Christian community. "We also suggest a private security or handover to the church for management," said Gleason Barretto of MGP.

Father Angelino Vaz, parish priest at the church, said that parishioners have spoken to the MLA and corporator. "There is nothing concrete at the moment, but they have promised CCTV cameras in the cemetery. I am not sure whether a CCTV camera will stop crime. The village has reported thefts that have been recorded on CCTV cameras, but the police have been unable to find the culprits," said Vaz.

However, residents of the area are hoping that the cameras will deter the vandals. "We have been told that MLA Ameet Satamji has spoken to senior police inspector Kaneji who along with ex-corporator Aneesh Naval Makwaaney visited the cemetery. Police promised to increase patrolling and nab the culprits at the earliest," said Clara D'Souza, a resident of the locality.

The Holy Cross Church had been using a columbarium with the niches to store human remains after graves are dug up for reuse. The church has decided to stop niche burials after the incident. "We have realised that it will be difficult to maintain the niches. I have asked the cemetery caretaker to disallow any niche burials. Exhumed bones will be deposited in the bone well," said Vaz.