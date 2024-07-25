 Mumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial Niches
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial Niches

Mumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial Niches

The niches, part of a columbarium, is attached to the Holy Cross Church in Juhu Koliwada. The cemetery land, however, is owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 04:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial Niches |

Mumbai: Shocking images of vandalised burial niches at Juhu Koliwada cemetery, with human remains strewn on the ground, have distressed the local residents.

The niches, part of a columbarium, is attached to the Holy Cross Church in Juhu Koliwada. The cemetery land, however, is owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Clara D’Souza, a resident of the area, said that her mother’s burial niche was among those vandalised. “This vandalism has been happening for some time. It happened again two days ago and a friend who had visited the cemetery told me about it,” said D’Souza.

Juhu's Senior police inspector said that they have not received any complaint but they will visit the cemetery to make an inquiry. However, residents said they have complained earlier about incidents of vandalism. “People have kept quiet about it as they feel there is no point in complaining,” added D’Souza.

The cemetery has no permanent graves, except for one, as there is no space for new burials. Buried remains are usually exhumed after a few years and transferred to a niche so that the ground can be reused. The cemetery does not have security though it has a caretaker. The church’s parish committee is expected to take up the issue at its next meeting in August.

Father Angelino Vaz, the parish priest of Holy Cross Church, said that the vandals enter the burial ground from the disused Hindu crematorium next door. "There are no lights and there have been robberies in the past," said Vaz who added that the church has decided to stop niche burials. "We cannot take care of the niches. We will have only ground burials from now."

Read Also
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Jogeshwari High-Rise Apartment Due To Faulty Wiring; 14 Rescued
article-image

Meanwhile, community group Watchdog Foundation has written to the state administration and the police about indignity against the dead. “The area is frequented by many anti-social elements, particularly drug addicts. We demand immediate intervention of the police and arrest of culprits,” said Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial...

Mumbai Shocker: Disturbing Vandalism At Juhu Koliwada Cemetery; Human Remains Strewn Across Burial...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Traumatized By Instant Loan App Scam; Fraudsters Threaten To Share Morphed...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Traumatized By Instant Loan App Scam; Fraudsters Threaten To Share Morphed...

Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On...

Mumbai: CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express Faces Multiple Delays Due To Locomotive Failures; Impact On...

Bombay HC To Review Validity Of Union Government's Non-Recognition Of CPS Courses And Admission Ban

Bombay HC To Review Validity Of Union Government's Non-Recognition Of CPS Courses And Admission Ban

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Maharashtra Legislative Council Centenary Celebration On...

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Maharashtra Legislative Council Centenary Celebration On...