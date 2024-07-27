Mumbai: Court Sends 2 Accused To Police Custody In Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul Pandey' At Worli Spa Until July 30 |

Mumbai: The metropolitan magistrate's court at Sewri on Thursday granted custody of Mohommad Firoz Ansari(26) and Saqib Ansari(28) to the police till July 30. The accused were arrested in connection with the sensational murder of an alleged criminal Gurusiddhappa Waghmare (50) at the Soft Touch Spa at Worli Naka on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the police said Waghmare had got the names of 22 persons tattooed on his thighs giving the names and mobile numbers. These were the persons who, he said, should be held responsible in the event of his death. It is now learnt that he had also tattoos on his back which gave names of 40 more enemies, including that of cops who took action on him, certain journalists and also some his family members.

According to a crime branch official, the accused have been handed over to Worli police for further investigation. The cops have recovered Rs. 4.50 lakhs from Firoz Ansari and Shaqib Ansari.

“Santosh Sheregar, who is the spa owner, had given 'supari' to Firoz Ansari and Saqib Ansari for Rs. 6 lakhs of this Rs 4 lakhs and Rs 50,000 were recovered from Firoz and Saqib respectively. The gold chains of the deceased, the scooter used in the crime, the weapons and blood stained clothes have been recovered from the duo,” said a crime branch official.

In a joint operation conducted by the Mumbai police and crime branch, arrested, Sheregar was picked from Worli, Mohammad Firoz Ansari (26) from Nalasopara and Saqib Ansari (28) from Kota in Rajasthan.

Three months before Shergar and Ansari, who owned a spa in Virar, decided to take revenge on Waghmare who tipped off the police about the goings on in their spas. They contacted Saqib, one of the accused, and paid him six lakh rupees to kill Waghmare. Over the past three months, Ansari and other members of his gang conducted reconnaissance and closely monitored Waghmare's every move.

On the night before the Incident, Waghmare had gone to Aparna Bar & Restaurant near Sion railway station with three male friends and Mary to celebrate his birthday which was a few days earlier. Later, Waghmare and Mary went to Soft Touch Spa in Manjrekar building, L.R. Papan Marg, Worli Naka.

Around 2.30 a.m. Mohommad Ansari and Sakib Ansari entered the spa, cut his neck and fingers and stabbed him all over the body and fled.

According to sources, whenever Waghmare aka Chulbul Pande got into a fight, he got the person's name and mobile number tattooed on his body, along with a note saying they would be responsible if anything happened to him. Waghmare wrote a diary every day, noting everything he did, number of pegs of alcohol he had that day, who he met, talked to, and even the money he lent. He kept these diaries and documents in a cupboard at his home in Ambedkar Nagar, Vile Parle (E). These diaries also contained the names of people who were planning to eliminate him.

The Soft touch spa owner Santosh Sheregar is also in the police custody till July 30.