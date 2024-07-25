Mumbai Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man In Connection With Brutal Murder Of History-Sheeter 'Chulbul Pandey' At Worli Spa

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Wednesday late night arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of a history-sheeter inside a spa located in the Worli area.

Suspect Arrested

The arrest was made by the Mumbai Crime Branch, who apprehended the 26-year-old suspect from the Palghar district on Wednesday.

According to the details provided by the Mumbai Crime Branch, the victim was found with his throat slit inside the spa.

About Arrests Made In Another Incident

Earlier, on Wednesday, six people were arrested for killing a man following a fight between two groups in the Chembur area of Mumbai. The fight was over an old rivalry, said the Mumbai RCF Police Station, adding that the accused were drunk and two of them had a criminal record.

The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Kamble (32). Kamble was attacked with a sharp weapon and was taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.