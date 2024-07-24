Mumbai Crime: 'Chulbul Pandey' Chopped Into Pieces Inside Worli Spa, In Presence Of Girlfriend; Probe Underway

Gurusiddhappa Waghmare aka Chulbul Pandey brutally murdered inside a Spa in Mumbai's Worli | Ankit Salvi

Mumbai, July 24: In a sensational murder, a 50-year-old man with criminal record was chopped to pieces inside a spa in Worli in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to Worli Police, Gurusiddhappa Waghmare aka Chulbul Pandey had gone to Soft Touch Spa near Worli Naka with his girlfriend after having drinks at Aparna Bar & Restaurant near Sion railway station, which is popular for sea food lovers. He was celebrating his birthday which was a few days earlier.

The spa, located on the ground floor of Manjrekar building, L.R. Papan Marg, Worli Naka, was shut for the past six months, but his female friend, who apparently was close to its owner, had access to it. When the duo was busy inside the spa three unidentified men armed with choppers and a knife broke open the door and repeatedly attacked Waghmare who was lying on a sofa. He had at least five criminal FIRs filed against him in Vile Parle police station.

Police Takes Action

Under the guidance of Senior Pi Ravindra Katkar six teams have been deployed to nab the accused. The matter came to light when the Worli police station had received a call in the afternoon. and the caller had stated that a body had been found inside Soft touch spa on July 24. The woman, who is a prime witness, has been detained along with a man. Their names were not revealed by the police.

The police received a call in the afternoon about the incident. "We rushed to the spot and found the body. We took it to the nearest hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. He had injuries all over his body. Based on that we have registered an FIR and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. The body has been sent for postmortem analysis," said the police.

CCTV Footage To Be Scrutinized

The Worli police will now scrutinize the CCTV footage to nab the accused. "It appears that someone was keeping a watch on the couple and when they entered the spa the killers were tipped off. It appears to be a well planned operation," an official said.

The police have registered an FIR against unknown people under section 103 (Punishment for murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). Those convicted under these sections shall be punished with death or life imprisonment.