 Maharashtra Murder: Lover Kills 19-Yr-Old Girlfriend By Brutally Smashing Her Head With Stone In Palghar
After mercilessly murdering teenager, the accused dumped her body in the marshy terrain near Eklare village of Maharashtra

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Shocking Maharashtra Murder: Lover Kills 19-Yr-Old Girlfriend By Brutally Smashing Her Head With Stone In Palghar | Representational Image

Palghar: A horrific case of murder has come to light from Palghar of Maharashtra. A 19-yr-old girl was brutally attacked by her own lover and later dumped and left to die in the marshy terrain near Eklare village in Palghar. The accused has now been brought under custody. The accused reportedly entered into a verbal argument with his girlfriend and the fight took an ugly turn to the extent that the accused hit the girl in her head with a stone. Soon she started bleeding. Out of fear the accused convinced her that he would hospitalise her. Both left the place on a bike but the victim never reached a hospital.

Local residents assisted search operation

Local residents who had heard the noises of their quarrel and were aware that the girl was attacked by her own boyfriend assisted the police to solve the case, recover the victim's body and arrest the accused. Local residents claimed that the parents of the couple did not approve of their relationship.

It seems to be clear that the crime was committed in a heat of the moment of a quarrel that took an aggressive turn, it is yet to be ascertained the exact reason of such hatred. Police are still interrogating the accused and the investigation is underway.

This comes just over a week after in a horrific incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru, a man killed a woman on by stabbing her multiple times after she rejected his proposal and later attempted suicide using the same weapon. The accused was saved and taken into custody.

