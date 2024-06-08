Punjab Shocker: Jilted Lover Hacks Woman To Death With Sword In Broad Daylight In Mohali; Video Surfaces

X

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman was fatally attacked with a sword in the middle of a road in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday. The victim, identified as Baljinder Kaur, was on her way to work when the masked man, hidden behind a tree, attacked her.

As per reports, the man hacked the woman after she refused his proposal to marry him.

The purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The video shows Baljinder Kaur walking along the road with four other girls when a masked man, hiding under a tree, suddenly emerged and attacked her with a sword.

Watch the video here:

Shocking: CCTV footage from Mohali, shows a person murdering a girl with a sword in the morning. According to the initial investigation, the boy was pressuring the girl to marry him, but when she refused, he took this drastic step. They have known each other for the last 3-4… pic.twitter.com/k0OJZZGWlu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 8, 2024

Baljinder fell unconscious immediately, and the assailant fled the scene.

According to reports, Baljinder Kaur was rushed to Phase-6 hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her family, in a state of shock, claimed they had no knowledge of any threats or reasons for such an attack.

Investigation underway

Mohali police confirmed the arrest of the accused youth and stated that police are currently recording statements from the victim's family. "The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and we are actively interrogating the suspect to uncover the reasons," police said in a statement. The other girls who witnessed the horrifying assault alerted the authorities.

Currently, police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to piece together the events leading up to the attack and determine the motive behind this tragic incident.