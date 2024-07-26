Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Bandra Businessman Impersonates MP Praful Patel In Job Search, Faces IT Act Charges | Representative Image

Mumbai: Rahul Kant, a 35-year-old businessman from Bandra West, allegedly impersonated MP Praful Patel in search of employment.

Kant, reportedly purchased a VIP phone number similar to Patel's and used his photo as his WhatsApp display picture, and contacted an advisor to the Qatar prince, introducing himself as Patel.

According to the police, Kant used one software that, for a subscription fee of Rs 500, provided access to contact numbers of well-known individuals. He used this service to obtain the advisor's number and initiated contact.

Initially, the conversation seemed casual, but the advisor became suspicious after a few days and contacted to Patel's personal assistant, Vivek Agnihotri, who confirmed the impersonation.

Special IG of Maharashtra Cyber, Yashasvi Yadav, stated that, Kant, who had been experiencing significant business losses and was seeking employment to support his cancer-stricken mother, is now under investigation.

During interrogation, the accused denied all allegations; however, the police have found forensic evidence against him. A case has been registered under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act 2000.