 Mumbai: In Major Relief To NCP Leader Praful Patel, Tribunal Quashes Attachment Of His 7 Flats In Worli
The ED had attached seven flats in Ceejay House owned by Praful Patel, his wife Varsha, and their company Millennium Developers in 2022

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Praful Patel | Twitter

Mumbai: In a major relief for NCP leader Praful Patel, the Appellate Tribunal for SAFEMA, which addresses cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), quashed the attachment of several flats he owns on the 12th to 15th floors of Ceejay House in Worli, Mumbai, worth over Rs 180 crore, in an order dated June 3.

The ED had attached seven flats in Ceejay House owned by Praful Patel, his wife Varsha, and their company Millennium Developers in 2022. This attachment was later confirmed by the PMLA's adjudicating authority. The ED alleged that the properties were acquired from the widow of the late drug lord Iqbal Mirchi through illegal transactions.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

