Mumbai: Narayan Rane Slams Uddhav Thackeray Over Union Budget 2024 Criticism, Calls Him Uninformed |

Mumbai: Former Union Minister Narayan Rane targeted Uddhav Thackeray who termed the Union budget as anti Maharashtra. He also said Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know anything about the budget.

While addressing a Press conference Rane said "The Union budget is comprehensive and has provision for every sector. The Modi government presented a budget worth Rs 48 lakh crores which is three lakh crore more than the last year's budget. More Job opportunities will be created after implementing the budget." Said Rane.

Moreover, he alleged Uddhav Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi and other opposition reporters are misguiding people. They don't understand how the central government has made huge provisions for Maharashtra, said Rane.

"Knowledge of Uddhav Thackeray about the budget is very limited. Thackeray himself had told once about it. Uddhav who is criticising the union budget has presented a deficit budget during his tenure." Said Rane.

This budget is empowering every section of the society like youth, farmers, women and poor, giving benefits to poor farmers, giving countless employment opportunities to youth, empowering dalit-backward class, empowering small traders, small scale industries, empowering middle class, entrepreneurs. He explained.

He said that Rahul Gandhi has criticized this budget by showing his ignorance about the budget. The Modi government has effectively implemented many schemes in the last 10 years, making the last section of the society the beneficiary. He also mentioned that the Indian economy has moved from the 10th position to the 5th position among the world's major economies.

Reporters informed him that it is the birthday of Uddhav Thacekray tomorrow. Rane greeted him and wished for a long and healthy life for him.

When Rane was asked, Shyam Manav, Manoj Jarange Patil and Anil Deshmukh are targeting Devendra Fadanvis for the last few days. While replying, Rane alleged that there is invisible force behind them which is provoking to make allegations against Fadanvis. The BJP party is behind Fadnavis to fight against opposition parties.

While commenting on Raj Thackray Rane said My good wishes are behind Raj Thackeray for contesting election independently but he has hopes that circumstances will change in future. Raj may increase his number of seats or can make adjustments with Mahayuti." Said Rane.