Gujarat: State Monitoring Cell Orders Ahmedabad Police Commissioner To Act Against Notorious Bootleggers

In an unusual move, the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) branch of the Director General of Police (DGP) Gujarat has created a stir by writing to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, instructing him to take action against two notorious bootleggers operating in Meghaninagar police station's jurisdiction. The letter, dated July 25, 2024, has led to widespread debate within the police force and government circles.

The SMC has specifically named Pappu Pardawala and Lucky Bhai, who are allegedly involved in trading English liquor in the Chamanpura area under Meghaninagar police station. The letter requests the Ahmedabad Commissioner to report back within two days after taking appropriate action against these individuals.

Unusual Correspondence Raises Questions

The correspondence has raised eyebrows due to its unusual nature. Typically, such matters are handled directly by the SMC, which has the authority to conduct raids and make arrests across Gujarat. The decision to pass the responsibility to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, instead of taking direct action, has led to speculation and debate among police officers and government officials.

Sources within the police department suggest that such formal correspondence is rare in these cases, where verbal communication and informal reporting are the norms. This deviation from standard procedure has prompted various theories about the motivations behind the letter.

Potential Implications for the Police Force

The letter has sparked a flurry of arguments within the police force. According to sources, this correspondence could lead to significant developments in the police hierarchy, with potential conflicts among senior officers. Junior officers might also feel increased pressure due to the high-profile nature of the case and the public scrutiny it has attracted.

When contacted, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik commented, "Many letters come to the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner every day. I have no further information on this specific case." It is worth noting that Commissioner Malik has been on leave since July 22 and is expected to return by July 27.

Background of the State Monitoring Cell

The SMC of the DGP office plays a crucial role in monitoring and combating illegal liquor and gambling activities across Gujarat. The cell has conducted several significant operations, including a recent large-scale liquor seizure in Bhavnagar. Despite its specialized nature, the SMC has faced criticism for delayed actions, such as the week-long delay in suspending the regional police inspector involved in the Bhavnagar operation. The bootlegger in that case remains at large.