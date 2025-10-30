Dr. Homi J Bhabha Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About About The Father Of India's Nuclear Programme

By: Sunanda Singh | October 30, 2025
Homi Jehangir Bhabha, India's nuclear programme pioneer, significantly contributed to nuclear advancements post-independence. On the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the Father of India's Nuclear Programme:
Dr. J Bhabha was born in a wealthy family in Mumbai in 1909, Bhabha pursued physics at Cambridge University despite his father's wish for him to study mechanical engineering.
As a student, Bhabha worked with Nobel laureate Niels Bohr in Copenhagen, contributing significantly to the development of quantum theory.
Bhabha established the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), which played a crucial role in initiating India's nuclear programme.
He was born into a wealthy Parsi family in Mumbai, Bhabha came from a privileged background. Yet he had hard time convincing his parents to approach career as a physicist.
Google Arts & Culture
After India’s independence, Bhabha was offered a governmental position but opted to serve as a scientific advisor to Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Returning to India before World War II, he joined the Indian Institute of Science under Nobel laureate C.V. Raman and established the Cosmic Ray Research Unit in 1944.
Thanks For Reading!