World Ozone Day 2025: Everything You Need To Know About 'Earth's Umbrella'

World Ozone Day 2025 | Photo Credit: Pixabay

World Ozone Day is observed every year on September 16. The significant day aims to raise awareness about the protective ozone layer in our atmosphere. It is often referred to as "Earth's Umbrella." This day highlights the significance of the ozone layer in shielding the planet and emphasises the need for its conservation. World Ozone Day serves as a reminder of the commitment to protect this vital resource, which helps prevent harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from reaching the Earth's surface.

The Montreal Protocol has led to the phase-out of 99% of ozone-depleting substances, while simultaneously protecting the planet from warming and reversing some of the effects of climate change.



Ahead of #WorldOzoneDay, explore our Q&A to learn more about it:… pic.twitter.com/or1qedqe0i — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) September 13, 2025

About World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of the ozone layer, and in 2025, various events and activities will take place to highlight the significance of protecting this vital layer of our atmosphere. This day serves as a reminder to take action against ozone depletion and to promote sustainable practices that protect our environment. The theme for World Ozone Day 2025 is "From science to global action."

Origin of World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day was created during the 1980s when it was found that human activities were causing a significant decrease in the ozone layer. The stratospheric ozone layer of Earth is crucial for protecting life from harmful UV radiation. The Montreal Protocol, which was put into effect on September 16, 1987, was a vital international agreement designed to eradicate detrimental compounds like CFCs and HCFCs, leading to notable improvements in the restoration of the ozone layer.

Read Also World Ozone Day 2023: Know Recovery Status Of Ozone Layer

40th Vienna Convention

This year's theme of World Ozone Day celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Vienna Convention, and it also highlights how scientific warnings led to global cooperation, like the Montreal Protocol. The Montreal Protocol is a global agreement to protect the Earth's ozone layer by gradually phasing out the chemicals that deplete it. It regulates the production and consumption of many chemicals, including CFCs and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), among others, which is harmful for the ozone layer.