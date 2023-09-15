World Ozone Day 2023: Know Recovery Status Of Ozone Layer

World Ozone Day 2023 | NASA

Ozone layer protects the planet earth from many harmful ultraviolet rays coming from the sun. The layer protects the earth's stratosphere which absorbs most of the Sun's ultraviolet radiation. It contains a high concentration of ozone (O 3 ) in relation to other parts of the atmosphere, although it is still very less comparing with other gases in the stratosphere.

Ozone or O 3 is a pale blue gas with a distinctively pungent smell. Ozone is formed from dioxygen by the action of ultraviolet (UV) light and electrical discharges within the Earth's atmosphere.

Ozone is formed from dioxygen by the action of ultraviolet (UV) light and electrical discharges within the Earth's atmosphere.

World Ozone layer Day:

The world celebrates September 16th as the Ozone Day to create awareness on protecting the Ozone layer. The Ozone layer protects us from harmful UV rays, and it is our responsibility to preserve this layer from the utmost chemical damage.

As we are aware of the fact that the ozone layer is depleting due to the emission of various greenhouse gases in the earth.

Theme for Ozone layer Day 2023:

The theme for the World Ozone Day 2023 is "Montreal Protocol: Fixing the Ozone layer and reducing climate change."

Montreal Protocol:

In the Montreal Protocol on 16 September 1987, there was discussion on banning ozone-depleting substances and allowing the ozone layer to slowly recover, the treaty is also protecting millions of people from skin cancer and eye cataracts, safeguarding ecosystems and slowing down climate change – as many ozone-depleting substances were also climate warming gases.

Ozone recovery in process:

According to the United Nations' (UN) Environment Programme, the latest update from the Scientific Assessment Panel to the Montreal Protocol confirmed that ozone layer recovery is on track and ozone levels are expected to return to 1980 levels by around 2066 over the Antarctic.