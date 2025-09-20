 WATCH: Rare Meteor Lights Up Skies Over Delhi-NCR Leaving Residents In Awe
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Rare Meteor Lights Up Skies Over Delhi-NCR Leaving Residents In Awe (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Delhi on Friday night witnessed a spectacular celestial event after a meteor lit up the horizon over the national capital and its surrounding areas. Onlookers in Delhi-NCR were captivated by the fiery streak.

Several videos of the rare event also surfaced online. Residents were left in awe as the skies were illuminated. The spectacular event was witnessed across several cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and even in Aligarh.

Visuals show a fiery trail shooting across the night sky. It soon got fragmented, and smaller pieces started glowing. The celestial event was visible only for seconds.

Netizens' Reaction:

"A fiery streak lit up the night sky over #DelhiNCR, spotted across #Ghaziabad, #Delhi, #Gurugram and even #Aligarh. Videos of the dazzling trail breaking mid-air have gone viral, with many debating if it was a #meteor or space debris. However, accurate details on this are yet to be confirmed," one of the X users posted.

"Massive meteor breaks up over India. This could be a bolide, a type of meteor that bursts into fragments after entering the Earth’s atmosphere due to intense friction and heat. This was a video taken in Delhi #Meteor #Bolide," another user said.

According to astronomy experts, the celestial event is likely a bolide. It is a type of meteor that bursts into fragments after entering the Earth's atmosphere. Notably, meteors are a common phenomenon, but an event like this is rare.

As per astronomers, the meteor that illuminated the sky upon entering the Earth's atmosphere is likely to have originated from a sizable rock.

