Young Archer Kumkum Anil Mohod Reflects On Her Journey, Ambitions & Dream Of Bringing Olympic Glory To India

Fresh from a remarkable run on the international circuit, young archer Kumkum Anil Mohod is rapidly emerging as one of India's brightest prospects. The Amravati youngster recently shared the spotlight with Dhiraj Bommadevara, winning the mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Turkey. The achievement has further strengthened her reputation as one of the most promising talents in Indian archery.

What makes Kumkum's rise particularly inspiring is the simplicity of her journey. Introduced to archery by her mother, she quickly developed a passion for the sport and has remained committed to improving herself ever since.

"My mother encouraged me to take up archery. I joined the sport and within six months I developed a strong interest in it. From there, I kept learning and improving with regular practice," Kumkum recalled.

Her recent success, including two gold medals on the international stage, has given her immense confidence. Yet the youngster remains grounded and focused on the challenges ahead. "It feels really good to win two gold medals. Such performances give me confidence and motivate me to work even harder for future competitions," she said.

Unlike many athletes who speak of hardships and setbacks, Kumkum prefers to focus on the positives. She believes the journey itself has been rewarding and continues to enjoy every aspect of training and competition. "There haven't been any major challenges as such. I have enjoyed the process of learning and training, and I continue to focus on improving every day," she said.

The road ahead, however, is filled with bigger ambitions. With the Asian Games approaching and the Olympics firmly on her radar, Kumkum knows the standards will continue to rise. Her goal is simple — keep improving and keep winning medals for India. "I want to keep getting better and win more medals for India. That means working harder every day. The Asian Games are approaching, and that is one of the important targets ahead," she said.

Like every Indian archer, Kumkum is inspired by a dream that remains unfulfilled. Despite producing several world-class performers over the years, India is still waiting for its first Olympic medal in archery. For the youngster from Amravati, that challenge provides all the motivation she needs.

"India is still waiting for its first Olympic medal in archery. We have come close on several occasions, but history remains to be made. The dream of winning that medal for the country is a huge motivation for me," she said.

Kumkum credits her coach for playing a pivotal role in her development. The guidance she receives both on and off the field has helped shape her understanding of the sport. Her family, meanwhile, has remained a constant source of support throughout her journey. "My coach has been the biggest influence on my career so far. He guides me on every aspect of the sport and teaches me how to approach training and competition," she said.

She also looks up to senior Indian archers, particularly Dhiraj Bommadevara, whose achievements have inspired a new generation of athletes. "Yes, absolutely. I look up to him and learn a lot from his performances and approach to the sport," Kumkum said of her mixed team partner.

Kumkum was among the archers who experienced the fast-paced 15-second format introduced in the Archery Premier League. While the format is different from traditional competition, she believes it teaches athletes to trust their instincts and execute shots with confidence. "The 15-second format was exciting because it keeps your mind focused on the shot. You don't have time for unnecessary thoughts and that helps you trust your process," she explained.

Despite her growing list of achievements, Kumkum remains aware that success is built on patience and consistency. Her message to young athletes is to stay committed and trust the journey. "Stay focused on your goals and remain patient. Success does not come overnight. It has taken me nearly eight to nine years of hard work to reach this stage. To stay here and achieve bigger things, I will have to work even harder. Consistency, patience and dedication are the keys to success," she said.

For now, the medals are a reward for years of dedication. But for Kumkum, they are only the beginning. The talented youngster from Amravati has already announced herself on the world stage, and with the Asian Games and Olympics on the horizon, her biggest targets may still lie ahead.