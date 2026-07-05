India Vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Thanks Fans After Historic Debut In Manchester

India Vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Thanks Fans After Historic India Debut In Manchester | X

Manchester (UK), July 5: Fifteen-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made history by becoming India’s youngest international cricket debutant during the second T20I against England, has thanked all his “well-wishers” for the love and support and vowed to do well for the country “every single time”.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for! 🇮🇳



Massive congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his debut. Witnessing greatness in the making. Let’s go! 🚀👏#TeamIndia #Cricket #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/fpn53vDODl — Manakdeep Singh (@ManakdeepSingh) July 4, 2026

Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India across formats, as well as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history. Sooryavanshi, who was included in India’s playing 11 for the ongoing second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday, became India’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days. He has now broken the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar (Test debut at 16 years 205 days; ODI at 16 years 238 days) and Piyush Chawla (Test debut at 17 years 75 days).

The hard-hitting batter’s first innings in international cricket lasted just 10 balls, in which he scored 14 runs with two sixes.

Following the match, he posted a story on Saturday thanking his well-wishers for all their love and support and expressed gratitude at being given a chance to represent his country at the highest level. He also vowed to “give his best” in national colours every single time.

Read Also Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Left In Tears As He Receives India Debut Cap Before IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I | VIDEO

India opted to bat first and handed Sooryavanshi a much-anticipated international debut, making him the youngest Indian international player at 15 years and 99 days. Sooryavanshi scored 14 off 10 balls with two sixes.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma (43 in 24 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Shreyas Iyer (37 in 22 balls, with three fours and a six) played entertaining knocks.

Ishan Kishan (49 in 40 balls, with six fours) put up 65 runs for the third wicket with Iyer. Following that, India collapsed from 130/2 to 165/6. Tilak Varma (24* in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) played a quickfire cameo to take India to 190/7 in 20 overs.

Sam Curran (3/33) was England’s best bowler.

In the chase, England lost both their openers, Phil Salt and Jos Buttler for ducks, their first time ever in T20Is. However, England made a solid recovery courtesy a quickfire knock from skipper Harry Brook (39 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), who put on a fifty-run stand with Jacob Bethell.

Bethell put in a 67-run stand for the fourth wicket with Tom Banton (39 in 32 balls, with six fours) before Banton and Will Jacks’ wickets reduced England to 133/5 in 15.2 overs.

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Bethell (76* in 46 balls, with five fours and five sixes) changed the course of the game by upping the gears in the slog overs, ending the chase in 19 overs with Jofra Archer (10*). England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with three matches left for India to make an impact. The first T20I ended in a washout.

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