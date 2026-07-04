Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Left In Tears As He Receives India Debut Cap Before IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history on Saturday as he became the youngest player to represent India in men's international cricket. The teenage batting sensation made his T20I debut against England at just 15 years and 99 days, surpassing the previous record to achieve a remarkable milestone early in his career.

The emotional moment came during India's pre-match huddle when vice-captain Tilak Varma presented Sooryavanshi with his maiden India cap. As his teammates applauded and embraced the youngster, the Rajasthan Royals star struggled to hold back his tears, overwhelmed by the magnitude of the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of the heartwarming cap presentation quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the teenager's humble and emotional reaction. The clip captured the significance of the moment as Sooryavanshi fulfilled a lifelong dream of representing the country on the international stage.

The hype surrounding Sooryavanshi has only grown since his remarkable IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed opener finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 776 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. His season included one century, five fifties, and a record 72 sixes, earning him the Orange Cap and establishing him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.

He has now broken the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar (Test debut at 16 years 205 days; ODI at 16 years 238 days) and Piyush Chawla (Test debut at 17 years 75 days), according to CricViz.

The 15-year-old cricketer was named in India's T20I squads for the tours of Ireland and England, as w