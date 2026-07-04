VIDEO: Crowd Roars As Shreyas Iyer Announces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut In IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I | X

The Old Trafford crowd gave a huge cheer when India captain Shreyas Iyer announced 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut at the toss before the second T20I against England on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Iyer confirmed that Sooryavanshi would make his India debut after replacing Sanju Samson in the playing XI. The announcement was met with loud applause from the spectators. There has been huge excitement brewing around one of India's brightest young talents.

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Sooryavanshi, aged just 15 years and 99 days, became India's youngest-ever international debutant, breaking the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. The teenager earned his maiden India cap after impressing with his performances in domestic cricket and the IPL.

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The video of the crowd's reaction quickly went viral on social media with fans celebrating the youngster's long-awaited debut. All eyes are now on Sooryavanshi as he begins his international career against England in Manchester.

Playing XI

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.