IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I Toss: India Choose To Bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debuts

India Choose To Bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debuts | X

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first against England in the second T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. The highlight of the toss was the debut of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who comes into the playing XI in place of Sanju Samson.

At 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest-ever international debutant, surpassing the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar.

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Speaking after the toss, Iyer said the young batter had earned his place with consistent performances and backed him to enjoy the occasion. England skipper Harry Brook admitted he would have preferred to bat first as well but expressed confidence in his team's ability to chase the target.

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Playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.