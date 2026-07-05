Did Akriti Agarwal Accuse Fiancé Prithvi Shaw Of Cheating After Unfollowing Him On Instagram 4 Months After Engagement?

Social media influencer and actress Akriti Agarwal has become the centre of online speculation after a screenshot of an alleged Instagram story, in which she appeared to hint at being cheated on, went viral. The post sparked rumours about her relationship with cricketer Prithvi Shaw, whom she got engaged to earlier this year.

The alleged story is no longer visible on Akriti's Instagram account. It remains unclear whether she deleted it or if it disappeared after the usual 24-hour duration. While the post did not mention anyone by name, many social media users linked it to Shaw.

The viral screenshot showed the message on the story, "I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead. Everything is true every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him."

The screenshot was later shared on Reddit with the caption, "Cheating allegations on Shaw: Instagram story of Akriti Agarwal, fiancee of Prithvi. The couple was recently engaged."

On Saturday (July 5), Akriti posted another Instagram story that is still visible on her account. Sharing a selfie, she wrote, "They will always lie." She did not reveal who the message was directed at.

Meanwhile, several social media users also noticed that Akriti and Prithvi Shaw are no longer following each other on Instagram, further fuelling rumours about trouble in their relationship. Neither Akriti nor Shaw has addressed the speculation.

The couple announced their engagement in March this year. Sharing the news on Instagram, the 26-year-old cricketer had written, "From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!"

In May, Prithvi had also shared a heartfelt birthday post for Akriti.

Who is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is a digital content creator, actress and social media influencer known for sharing fashion and lifestyle content online. She was born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow and later moved to Mumbai with her family during her high school years.

According to media reports, she completed her Bachelor of Management Studies from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College. Her journey as a content creator began during the Covid-19 lockdown, when her dance and lip-sync videos started attracting attention on social media.

Over the years, Akriti has built a massive online presence. She currently has over 3.1 million followers on Instagram and nearly 90,000 subscribers on YouTube. Apart from creating digital content, she has also ventured into acting.